Local high school students invited to participate in 2024 Congressional Art Competition

Second place winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition Marnie Couch, of George Walton Academy. Contributed photo

MONROE, GA (Jan. 16, 2024 – Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) invited high school students throughout Georgia’s 10th District to participate in the 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

Students may submit two-dimensional entries, such as paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, for consideration. The first-place entry will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year, and the winning student will receive two round-trip tickets to attend a national reception in Washington, D.C.

“I’m pleased to again join my colleagues across the country in hosting the Congressional Art Competition,” Collins said in a press release. “This annual tradition is a terrific opportunity for students to showcase their creative talents, and I look forward to seeing the submissions from our talented young Georgians across the 10th District.”

Students wishing to participate may submit their artwork to the Congressman’s district office by Friday, March 1st. To register and view competition guidelines, please visit Congressman Collins’ website. Rep. Collins will announce the winner and present awards for top entries at a district reception on Saturday, March 23rd at the Lyndon House Arts Center.

Rep. Mike Collins’ District Office is located at 100 Court St., Monroe, GA 30655.

