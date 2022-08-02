Local Hurricane Elites athletes head to national competitions this summer

Two students and a senior member of the elite track club from Monroe have qualified

Coach BreAnn Robinson, Kaelyn Ansley, and Coach Dexter McCloud.







MONROE, GA (AUG. 2, 2022) – Two youth from Hurricane Elites track club are headed to the 2022 National Junior Olympics for the second year in a row. Both athletes are natives of Walton County.

In addition, Hurricane Elites master athlete Carlos Larry will be representing the club at the State Games of America in Archery. Hurricane Elites Coach BreAnn Robinson shared the following information on these three athletes in advance of the competitions.

Kaelyn Ansley

Kaelyn Ansley is an upcoming 7th-grader at Carver Middle School. She has been running track since she was 8 years old. Kaelyn started ruining with Hurricane Elites, an AAU/USATF track club, in 2019. Kaelyn has been coached as a sprinter athlete under the guidance of Coach BreAnn Robinson, founder of Hurricane Elites. Kaelyn is an fantastic 400M runner. She also competes in the 200M, 100M, 80M hurdles and Long Jumps. In the 2022 track season, Kaelyn tested her athleticism in the 80M hurdles. Coach BreAnn soon learned that Kaelyn has great potential in this race. Kaelyn become the 2022 GA District Champion in the 80M hurdles!! Since winning the championship, Kaelyn has been working hard under the coaching of Former 2X World Indoor Champion and World Record Hold in 60M Hurdles, Dexter McCloud (mentor to Coach BreAnn).

At Regionals, Kaelyn placed 6th place to qualify for Nationals. After a year and a half of not participating in field events, Kaelyn came back to her favorite field event, long jump. Prior to her getting back to long jumping, Kaelyn’s best jump was 13ft. She now has a PR (personal record) of 16ft 10inches!! She took 3rd place for 12U Girls at 2022 GA AAU District Qualifier Championships and 2nd Place for 12U Girls at 2022 AAU Region 8 Qualifier Championship. She will be completing in this event at 2022 AAU NATIONAL JUNIOR OLYMPICS at North Carolina A&T University July 30-August 6, where she is currently ranked #9 in long jump.

Lastly, Kaelyn’s favorite race is the 400M!! She set a goal after the 2021 National Junior Olympics, that she would run 60 seconds in the 400M. Well She DID IT‼️ WE DID IT‼️ She had some obstacles she had to go through but she made it!! It was on 7.3.22, when Kaelyn ran 1:00.96 in the 12U Girls 400M at the AAU Region 8 Qualifier Championship. Kaelyn is the 2022 AAU Region 8 Qualifier Champion for the 12U Girls 400M. This was such a proud moment for her and Coach BreAnn. Kaelyn works hard during practice, after practice and off season. Kaelyn is super excited to be returning to Nationals and has a high chance of making the podium!!

Skylar Blythers

Skylar Blythers is an upcoming 3rd grader at Sharon Elementary. Skylar joined Hurricane Elites in 2021. She is coached under the guidance of Coach Khadiyja Kemp-Masters (Head Field Coach) and Coach BreAnn Robinson (Sprints/Technical Coach). Skylar started out as a sprinter/middle distance runner competing in the 100M, 200M, 400M, and 800M but has been dominating in Shot Put. Last year she placed 11th on the National Level for the 8U Girls Shot Put and it was her first year ever throwing!! This year she has been dominating the 9U Girls Shot Put. At the beginning of the 2022 track session Coach KD and Skylar made the goal of throwing 21ft! She surpassed that early on in the season and a new goal was set! Skylar is the 2022 AAU GA DISTRICT QUALIFIER CHAMPION for the 9U Girls Shot Put. She went on to compete at the 2022 AAU REGION 8 QUALIFER CHAMPIONSHIPS finishing 3rd place in 9U girls Shot Put. Skylar will be competing in the 9U Girls Shot Put at the 2022 AAU NATIONAL JUNIOR OLYMPICS. This year Skylar is currently ranked #6‼️Skylar is super excited to be headed back to Nationals. Her goal is to place top 8 to be an All-American.

Carlos Larry

Lastly to shine light on Hurricane Elites Master Athlete Carlos Larry!! Ms. Carlos join Hurricane Elites in 2021. She had been looking for a club that would be willing to coach and train an athlete over 50! Hurricane Elites accepted Ms. Carlos and she has been dominating in field events and some sprints. Carlos is coached by Coach KD and Coach BreAnn. Carlos competes in the 60M, 100M, Archery, Shot Put, Discus, Javelin, Hammer Throw, and Super Weight. Throughout the season, NO one has beaten Carlos in field events!! Carlos holds a record for the Javelin throw and Super Weight. Carlos also is nationally ranked in all her events – 3rd in State for Archery and 7th Nationally in Archery. Carlos will be representing the state of GA and Hurricane Elites at the State Games of America!!

She will be a Flag Bearer for the State of GA!! She has also been selected to participate in the Valor Games Midwest August 16-18, 2022, in Chicago!

