Local man charged with taking a missing teen across state lines

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (May 22, 2024) A local man has been arrested in Tennessee in the company of a missing Walton County teen.

Joshua Workman, 19, of Walton County, is currently incarcerated in the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in Lenoir City, TN, and is the process of being returned to Georgia to face charges in Walton County.

Joshua Workman – photo credit: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Maj. Scott Whisnant with Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that warrants have been taken on Workman for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and transporting a minor across state lines.

“The DA’s office is working on extradition and I believe the man is facing charges in Tennessee as well,” Whisnant said.

According to the Loudon County Detention Center records, Workman is currently incarcerated facing charges of harboring or hiding a runaway child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of alcoholic beverage laws in Tennessee.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reports that Workman was pulled over for failing to maintain lane. However, when the deputy looked in the car, he recognized the passenger as being a 15-year-old teen who was reported missing out of Walton County.

The girl has been returned home to her parents.

