Local official warn of potential for smoke plumes this afternoon from outside the area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 22, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue is warning of the possibility of smoke plumes invading the local area this afternoon.

“Georgia Forestry has advised the US Forest Service is conducting a prescribed fire on nearly 2000 acres in Putnam county today. Smoke plumes from this fire could impact our area later on this afternoon and evening,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said.

If the smoke plumes do waft into Walton County later to today, be assured it is probably from Putnam County and likely not from a local fire.

