Local opportunities for creative writers to ‘hang out/create’ with like-minded individuals… for free

MONROE, GA (Sept. 20, 2022) – Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts offers opportunities to creative writers to meet new friends and hang out, and create, with other creative writers, for free. Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is located at 205 S Broad Street, Monroe, GA. Click or tap on this link for more information.

Here are some upcoming writers’ circles currently being offered.

Not Your Mama’s Book Club — Sept 27

Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm

Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in the Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club!

SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!

SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP

Last Sunday of every month at 3:00, except Nov-Dec

They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.