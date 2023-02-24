Local public safety members commended for life-saving actions

Sheriff Joe Chapman presented Walton County Fireman/EMT Joshua Chapman and Georgia State Trooper Cpl. L. Ray with commendations at the Board of Commissioners Meeting on February 7, 2023. Both Chapman and Ray administered lifesaving Narcan to two individuals experiencing an opioid crisis.

Sheriff Joe Chapman stated, “There is no doubt in my mind that the actions of Ga. State Trooper Cpl. L. Ray, and Walton County firefighter Josh Chapman, saved the life of one of, if not both of those people. As a Peace Officer and County Sheriff with over 30 years of experience, I was very impressed with the way Trooper Larry Ray and Firefighter Josh Chapman handled a very difficult and chaotic situation. Their actions and professionalism are to be commended.”