Local regional commissions see dip in November unemployment rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced recently that all Regional Commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in November, including the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, which includes Walton County, and the Atlanta Regional Commission, which includes Gwinnett County.

The NE Georgia Regional Commission consists of the counties of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties. The Atlanta Regional Commission consists of the counties of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

“We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”

Employment rose in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Central Savannah River Regional Commission, Middle Georgia Regional Commission, and Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission

The November preliminary unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 2.5 % over the month, the rate was 2.5 % one year ago.

The labor force was down 271 over the month and up 5,411 over the year, to 327,950.

The number of employed was up 604 over the month and up 5,198 over the year, to 319,645.

Initial claims were up 152 (21%) over the month and up 160 (22%) over the year, to 878.

Initial claims were up over the month in Administrative and Support Services and Construction, and up over the year in Construction and Administrative and Support Services.

There were 6,084 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

Atlanta Regional Commission

The November preliminary unemployment rate was down two-tenths to 2.7 % over the month, the rate was 3.0 % one year ago.

The labor force was down 4,468 over the month and up 161,032 over the year, to 2,648,972.

The number of employed was up 1,026 over the month and up 163,510 over the year, to 2,577,079.

Initial claims were up 1,683 (21%) over the month and up 2,241 (30%) over the year, to 9,824.

Initial claims were up over the month in Administrative and Support Services and Information, and up over the year in Administrative and Support Services and Professional, Scientific and Technical Services.

There were 66,217 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

