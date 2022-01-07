Local residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University

Contributed photo

AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2022)– The following area residents were among nearly 500 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 17 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Nathanael Merritt of Monroe, GA earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Tanique Harvey of Loganville, GA earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shannon Penick of Loganville, GA earned a specialist degree in middles grades education

Megan Singleton of Monroe, GA earned a specialist degree in middles grades education

