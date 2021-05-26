Local Sea Cadet promoted to CPO at American Legion Saturday

An important ceremony for a young local Seabee Sea Cadet took place at the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville this past weekend. Instructor Tiffany Walters of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps, 233rd Seabee Battalion out of Post 233 in Loganville gives an account of the occasion.

Newly promoted CPO Trenton Woodall, of Covington, at American Legion Post 233 in Loganville. Contributed photo

“We had a wonderful event celebrating the advancement of cadet Trenton Woodall to Chief Petty Officer (CPO) on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 at the American Legion in Loganville, GA. Trenton is a Junior at Eastside High School in Covington, GA and also attends the Newton College and Career Academy. He has been a part of the 233rd Seabee Battalion for seven years now, since he was 11 years old. CPO Woodall was advanced to this rank after completing all requirements as outlined by the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC). These requirements include completing coursework, staying physically fit as tested by a biannual physical readiness test, time in grade/rank, time in service, demonstrating leadership qualities, attending advanced trainings, and also showing a strong desire for the advancement and growth of the unit. Most advancements in the USNSCC are completed at the unit level. However, the CPO rank requires the Commanding Officer of the unit, LT Carol Smith, to recommend the cadet for the rank to the National Headquarters (NHQ). NHQ then looks into the cadet’s personnel files and determines whether the cadet should be given the honor of becoming a CPO. In the over 20 years that the 233rd Seabee Battalion has been a part of the USNSCC, this is only the 10th CPO ceremony we have performed. The Leadership Team of the 233rd Seabee Battalion is proud of CPO Trenton Woodall for all of his hard work and dedication to the USNSCC and look forward to working with him in the future, as he plans to stay on as a Midshipman after he graduates from High School next year. Until then, he will get the opportunity to take on more responsibilities at the unit and continue to help our other cadets grow alongside him. The 233rd Seabee Battalion currently has 16 cadets ranging from the ages of 10-17 and is always looking for additional cadets to add to the unit. We meet one weekend a month from August-May and Advanced training is offered in the summer months and over Winter Break for schools,” Tiffany Walters reported.

CPO Trenton Woodall, of Covington, being pinned by his mother and father at American Legion Post 233 in Loganville.

Contributed photo

The mission of the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps is to, “through organization and cooperation with the Department of the Navy, to encourage and aid American youth to develop, train them in seagoing skills, and to teach them patriotism, courage, self-reliance and kindred virtues.”

Woodall family, from left, twin brother Grant, dad, Scott, CPO Trenton Woodall, sister, Blair, and Mom, Brooke, at the occasion of his promotion to CPO (Chief Petty Officer). Contributed photo



In operation since 1958, the Naval Sea Cadet Corps has been committed to providing youth in America with a drug and alcohol-free environment to foster their leadership skills and broaden their horizons with hands-on training while guiding them to becoming mature adults. It has partnerships with such organizations as the Foundation for Teaching Economics and the Flying Midshipman Association in order to offer cadets more opportunities in other areas of leadership and aviation.

You can get more information about the program on the website at 233rdseabeebattalion.org or by emailing Walters at pilchard1987@yahoo.com.