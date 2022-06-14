Local Spring 2022 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/10/2022)– The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.

Jasmyne Allen of Loganville (30052) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Accountancy.

Samara Cook of Loganville (30052) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Patricia Ford of Loganville (30052) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Social Work.

Gabriel McCullers of Monroe (30655) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Taurrya Owens of Loganville (30052) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

Lucy Walker of Monroe (30655) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.