Local student graduate from Georgia Tech in the spring of 2021

ATLANTA, GA (06/07/2021)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Erin Wrobel of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors
Taylor Jones of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Jessica Wolf of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
Crystal Uwazie of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
John Jehle of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
Anthony Pisaturo of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors
Peyton Hutchison of Monroe (30655) – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with High Honors
Sara Howard of Monroe (30655) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
Steven McGaughey of Monroe (30655) – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with High Honors
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.
For more information, visit gatech.edu.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.