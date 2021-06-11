Local student graduate from Georgia Tech in the spring of 2021

ATLANTA, GA (06/07/2021)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Erin Wrobel of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors

Taylor Jones of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Jessica Wolf of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors

Crystal Uwazie of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

John Jehle of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors

Anthony Pisaturo of Loganville (30052) – Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors

Peyton Hutchison of Monroe (30655) – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with High Honors

Sara Howard of Monroe (30655) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors

Steven McGaughey of Monroe (30655) – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with High Honors

