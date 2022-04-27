Local students among the 380 plus who participated in the 4th Annual Piedmont Symposium

Riley Graham explains his research on “Are Digital School Days Important?” Contributed photo

DEMOREST, GA (04/27/2022)– The 4th Annual Piedmont Symposium showcased the undergraduate research and creative inquiry projects of 389 students on April 6. Their findings were presented across the Demorest and Athens campuses through oral and poster presentations.

“Piedmont Symposium is an exciting day when the entire university comes together to celebrate the work of our students,” said President James F. Mellichamp. “I know I speak for everyone at Piedmont when I say that we are proud and inspired by our students, who are proving they are ready to confront complex issues and make meaningful contributions to their fields, communities, and the world.”

Student presenters included:

Abigail Arrington of Loganville, GA.

Annalyn Kendall of Loganville, GA.

Megan Bone of Monroe, GA.

Jordan Burch of Loganville, GA.

Dalton Meeler of Monroe, GA.

Kayla Maddox of Loganville, GA.

Nathan Boyce of Loganville, GA.

There were 121 oral presentations and 72 posters across the Demorest campus. In the Swanson computer lab, students shared games and “The Making of a Web-Based Chatbot.” In the Commons gym, students explained their research with posters on topics like “The Pandemic and the Memories of People,” and “Voter Perception of Politicians: Impact of Party Affiliation.”

There was also an EcoConference in Stewart Hall where students could explore environmental justice career paths and learn how to set themselves apart for entry-level professional positions.

In Athens, there were 43 oral presentations. Among them were “Medical Marijuana for Epilepsy,” “Is Music Therapy the New Stress Reliever,” and “Building Community in the Classroom.”

The number of projects and students participating in the event has increased every year, even amid the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic.