Local students announced for the Spring 2022 President’s List announced at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (05/26/2022)– To be eligible for the President’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students on the President’s List from your coverage area include:

Taj Adams of Loganville (30052)

Emanuel Amariw of Loganville (30052)

Hasina Fnu of Loganville (30052)

Jessica Araujo of Loganville (30052)

Mahreen Asghar of Loganville (30052)

Kera Astin of Monroe (30655)

Kobe Bailey of Loganville (30052)

Jason Barker Barker of Monroe (30655)

Chiara Barnes of Loganville (30052)

Drew Beals of Loganville (30052)

Amanda Clegg of Monroe (30655)

Isabel Cleveland of Social Circle (30025)

Cassie Colvin of Loganville (30052)

Zack Davis of Loganville (30052)

Grace Dean of Loganville (30052)

Jasmine Diaz of Loganville (30052)

Michael Downing of Loganville (30052)

Elisabeth Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Emily Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Yoneil Edwards of Loganville (30052)

Kimberly England of Loganville (30052)

America Falcon of Loganville (30052)

Jason Fenn of Monroe (30656)

Garron Floyd of Loganville (30052)

Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052)

Dishonte Foster of Loganville (30052)

Michelle Grenevitch of Loganville (30052)

Emily Hardwar of Social Circle (30025)

Christopher Heidler of Loganville (30052)

Amber Helton of Monroe (30655)

India Hicks of Loganville (30052)

Jayde Higgins-Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Tyler Hovde of Loganville (30052)

Gem Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Alana Kawall of Loganville (30052)

Alexis Kirkland of Loganville (30052)

Claire Lane of Loganville (30052)

Joshua Long of Loganville (30052)

Marisa Lynch of Social Circle (30025)

Parris Maguire of Loganville (30052)

Courtney Mattina of Loganville (30052)

Kamal McAllister of Loganville (30052)

Adeline Melton of Loganville (30052)

Tiffany Melton of Loganville (30052)

Mariah Oliver of Loganville (30052)

Murti Omer of Loganville (30052)

Noelle Peters of Monroe (30655)

Donovan Prease of Loganville (30052)

Hailey Proffitt of Loganville (30052)

Rachel Reynolds of Loganville (30052)

Sadiq Robertson of Loganville (30052)

Ramey Serdah of Loganville (30052)

Lindsey Spivey of Loganville (30052)

Sydney Stone of Loganville (30052)

Alexandria Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Silas Thornton of Social Circle (30025)

Nadia Trigoso of Loganville (30052)

Madison Walker of Social Circle (30025)

Sara Walker of Monroe (30656)

Timaya Williams of Loganville (30052)

Renee Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Gavin Winston of Social Circle (30025)

Angeles Zarco of Loganville (30052)

More than 3,000 students were named to the President’s List this semester.

