Local students at Georgia State inducted into the Alpha Eta National Honor Society

New Members of the Alpha Eta National Honor Society in Health Professions Inducted at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (04/29/2022)– The Alpha Eta National Honor Society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership, and contributions to the allied health professions. Baccalaureate degree candidates who have maintained an overall GPA of 3.5 or better are eligible for induction. The Alpha Eta motto is “Together We Serve” to represent all of the allied health professions. Georgia State University became a founding member of Alpha Eta in March 1975.

The Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State inducted the following students from your coverage area:

Emanuel Amariw of Loganville (30052)

Alejandro Martinez of Loganville (30052)

