Local students Dean’s List Fall honorees from Berry College

Fall 2022 Dean’s List

ROME, GA (12/20/2022)– The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Evan Miner of Loganville,

Chloe Spector of Loganville,

Katherine Jones of Loganville,

Nicholas Price of Loganville,

Jacob Bridges of Loganville,

Emily-Rose Holt of Loganville,

Cameron Franklin of Monroe,

Bryce Thomas of Monroe,

Sara Camp of Monroe,

