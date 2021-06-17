Local students earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Spring 2021 semester

ATLANTA, GA (06/17/2021)– The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Cathryn Cohenour of Social Circle (30025)

John Fortner of Loganville (30052)

Benjamin Howard of Monroe (30655)

Sara Howard of Monroe (30655)

Jonathon Miller of Monroe (30656)

Spring Rawl of Monroe (30655)

Hunter Smith of Loganville (30052)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.