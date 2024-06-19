Local students earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the spring 2024 semester

ATLANTA, GA (06/18/2024)– The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Tim Phan of Loganville (30052)

Julianne Cato of Loganville (30052)

Avery Smith of Loganville (30052)

Annabelle Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Jisue Park of Loganville (30052)

Presley Whitaker of Good Hope (30641)

Hayden Melton of Monroe (30655)

Emily Hill of Monroe (30655)

Read about other accomplished scholars on Gold Letters: A Spotlight on Student Achievement: bit.lY./Gold-Letters-News.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 47,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, or through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

