Local students excel again on AP testing

Based on the College Board’s 2022 AP scores, 65 percent of Walton County School District students scored a 3 or higher on the exams and 133 students received AP Scholar Awards in three different categories.

Social Circle City Schools saw similar numbers in multiple subjects, with a 94 percent pass rate in English literature, one of the best passing rates in any subject, and multiple students who scored the maximum of a 5 on the AP psychology exam.

Last year, the Walton district expanded AP course offerings and saw an increase in student participation as well as an increase in the number of exams taken. The pass rate amongst students remained steady at 65 percent, surpassing the worldwide pass rate.

uring the 2021-22 school year, 494 students across all three high schools were enrolled in 25 different AP courses.

The Walton County School District offers an average of 12 AP courses on campus per year, but students have access to all 38 courses offered by College Board through Georgia Virtual at no cost.

“We are extremely proud that our students continue to excel in rigorous college-level work,” Celeste Cannon, director of secondary curriculum for WCSD, said. “Our teachers and staff continue to do an excellent job helping more students earn college credit while still in high school. This year, the district expanded on-campus options by adding AP Physics and increased overall student participation in the program.”

Students must take an AP exam at the conclusion of a course in order to earn college credit. The scores are weighted based on free response and multiple choice questions.

Final scores are reported on a 5-point scale where students who score 3 or higher are eligible to receive college credit and, in some cases, exempt introductory college courses.

In addition, College Board recognizes individual student achievement based on AP exam performance.

Thirty-four students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Loganville High School students earned an average score of 3.97, Monroe Area High School students earned an average 3.98 and Walnut Grove High School students averaged a score of 4.11.

Twenty-nine students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Loganville High School students earned an average score of 3.70, Monroe Area High School students earned an average 3.62 and Walnut Grove High School students averaged a score of 3.61.

Seventy students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by earning a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.

Loganville High School students earned an average score of 3.42, Monroe Area High School students earned an average 2.97 and Walnut Grove High School students averaged a score of 3.08.

Social Circle School System students also had three students earn the AP Scholars with Honors award.

“I commend our students for successfully taking advantage of the Advanced Placement program to better prepare themselves for the future and to get a head start on earning college credits,” WCSD Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “I appreciate our teachers and staff for their continued leadership in the classroom and support of our students engaging in these challenging courses.