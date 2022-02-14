Local students graduate from Georgia State University Fall 2021

ATLANTA, GA (02/14/2022)– More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
Graduates from this area include:
- Abdifatah Abdalla of Loganville (30052), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Organizational Management
- Abisola Adeyemi of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Amira Ali of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Economics
- Ally Allgood of Social Circle (30025), an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree
- Alexis Blakely of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Kinesiology and Health
- Alysha Morris of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Sport Management
- Alexander Patterson of Monroe (30656), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Health Administration
- Carine Ahoua of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Cody May of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice
- Charity Myers of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
- Cinthya Wells of Loganville (30052), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Operations Management
- Dennis Mantey of Loganville (30052), a Master of Public Administration degree
- Devin Smith of Social Circle (30025), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Emilee Russell of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
- Jameel Baker of Monroe (30052), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Sport Administration
- Justin Hoang of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- James Nguyen of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Computer Science
- Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
- Jayme Willingham of (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
- Kera Astin of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Art
- Kaitlin Garcia of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Kelsi Quick of Loganville (30052), a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International and Comparative Politics
- Kira Sands of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
- Leah Pettway of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Latrece Ragsdale of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Global Studies
- Margaret Butler of Monroe (30656), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Anthropology
- Malika David of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Rhetoric And Composition
- Malachi Davis of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Michael Keys of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
- Mary Mcelhannon of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Margie Reyes of Monroe (30655), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Mary Frances Rogers of Social Circle (30025), an Associate of Science degree
- Mikaela Walton of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing
- Myliyah Weeks-Harris of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Nara Dykes of Monroe (30656), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Hospitality Administration
- Phillip Lyron of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Ruben Kabamba of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Robert Sease of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Shannon Desir of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting
- Spencer Hardy of Monroe (30656), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Education: Special Education
- Seth Hardy of Monroe (30656), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Education: Special Education
- Suah Sepha of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice
- Tre’ Fuller of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Touzer Lee of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Computer Science
- Vanda Radovic of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Policy with a concentration in Planning & Economic Development
- Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
