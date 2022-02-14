Local students graduate from Georgia State University Fall 2021

ATLANTA, GA (02/14/2022)– More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.

Graduates from this area include:

Abdifatah Abdalla of Loganville (30052), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Organizational Management

Abisola Adeyemi of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Amira Ali of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Economics

Ally Allgood of Social Circle (30025), an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree

Alexis Blakely of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Kinesiology and Health

Alysha Morris of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Sport Management

Alexander Patterson of Monroe (30656), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Health Administration

Carine Ahoua of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Cody May of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice

Charity Myers of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology

Cinthya Wells of Loganville (30052), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Operations Management

Dennis Mantey of Loganville (30052), a Master of Public Administration degree

Devin Smith of Social Circle (30025), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing

Emilee Russell of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology

Jameel Baker of Monroe (30052), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Sport Administration

Justin Hoang of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems

James Nguyen of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Computer Science

Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology

Jayme Willingham of (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science

Kera Astin of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Art

Kaitlin Garcia of Monroe (30655), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Kelsi Quick of Loganville (30052), a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International and Comparative Politics

Kira Sands of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology

Leah Pettway of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Latrece Ragsdale of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Global Studies

Margaret Butler of Monroe (30656), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Anthropology

Malika David of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Rhetoric And Composition

Malachi Davis of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions

Michael Keys of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology

Mary Mcelhannon of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Margie Reyes of Monroe (30655), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science

Mary Frances Rogers of Social Circle (30025), an Associate of Science degree

Mikaela Walton of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing

Myliyah Weeks-Harris of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions

Nara Dykes of Monroe (30656), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Hospitality Administration

Phillip Lyron of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing

Ruben Kabamba of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems

Robert Sease of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science

Shannon Desir of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting

Spencer Hardy of Monroe (30656), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Education: Special Education

Seth Hardy of Monroe (30656), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Education: Special Education

Suah Sepha of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice

Tre’ Fuller of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Touzer Lee of Loganville (30052), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Computer Science

Vanda Radovic of Loganville (30052), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Policy with a concentration in Planning & Economic Development

