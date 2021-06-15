Local students from Kennesaw State named to Spring 2021 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2021)– Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Mackenzie Marshall of Social Circle (30025)

Jordan Bailey of Loganville (30052)

Faith Steele of Monroe (30656)

J’Lyssa Webster of Loganville (30052)

Randa Pass of Monroe (30655)

Brandon Campbell of Social Circle (30025)

Xavier Ayres of Loganville (30052)

Deanna Ballew of Loganville (30052)

Alberto Zarco of Loganville (30052)

Lucius Burch of Loganville (30052)

Katie Alley of Loganville (30052)

James Letke of Loganville (30052)

Dawson Worthington of Social Circle (30025)

William Chitwood of Loganville (30052)

Andy Shaw of Loganville (30052)

Blair Caldwell of Monroe (30656)

Matthew Schorr of Monroe (30655)

Connor Kozicki of Monroe (30656)

Brandon Taylor of Loganville (30052)

Sabrina Griffin of Loganville (30052)

Ty’Ceana Reid of Monroe (30655)

Savannah Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Kynley Swain of Loganville (30052)

Timothy Clyde of Loganville (30052)

Slater Carpenter of Monroe (30656)

Michael Sharp of Loganville (30052)

Shav-Vade Wright of Loganville (30052)

Asha Butler of Loganville (30052)

Amber Casper of Monroe (30655)

Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle (30025)

Samuel Haas of Loganville (30052)

Andrea Petrova of Monroe (30655)

Emma Musgrove of Monroe (30655)

Jaimie Tarleton of Monroe (30656)

Morgen Howard of Monroe (30656)

Crystal Williams of Loganville (30052)

