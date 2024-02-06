Local students from the Fall 2023 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (02/05/2024)– More than 3,000 students earned degrees at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels, in addition to undergraduate- and graduate-level academic certificates during the semester.

Students were recognized for their achievements at the university’s 109th commencement exercises in December 2023.

Graduates from your area include:

Sara Walker of Monroe (30656), Earned an Associate of Arts degree in Journalism

Annabelle Bindraban of Monroe (30656), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Biology

Dylan Reese of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Biology

Shar’dia Henderson of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Biology

Stephania Hernandez-medina of loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration

Eghosa Uwujaren of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Computer Science

Dejaunee Phillips of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in General Studies

Tia Hayes of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in General Studies

Jennifer Perry of Monroe (30655), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Health Science Professions

Britney Dastine of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Psychology

Madelyn Kilgore of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Psychology

Mary Pratt of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree

Theophilus Humphrey of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Africana Studies

Alexis Uchefuna of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art with a concentration in Studio

Ian Samuels of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Urban Studies

Clay Mobley of Monroe (30655), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs

Karissa Dobbins of Monroe (30656), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting

Samia Cuthbert of Monroe (30655), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting

David Fennell of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems

Saydarah Smith of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems

Leah Pettway of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship

Alex Sugrim of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship, with a minor in Marketing

Charity Myers of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences

Joseph Brown of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing

Shamika Armaly of Monroe (30656), Earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree

Alysha Morris of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a minor in Journalism

Yogit Yogini Frank of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science

Mahreen Asghar of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Computer Information Systems

Nicholas Pappachristou of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Japanese

Koi Perry of Monroe (30655), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Annabelle Luttrell of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies, and a minor in Psychology

Carley Wilshire of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Geology

Awo Yassin of loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience

Mojolaoluwa Oshikanlu of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience in the Pre-Medical track

Catherine Grayson of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Maya Johnson of loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Patricia Gordon of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Dejah Myers of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health

Sangeeta Persaud of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health

Kimberly Rios of MONROE (30656), Earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Hannaly Bennett of Monroe (30656), Earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education with a concentration in Adapted Curriculum

Jessica Allen of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Business Administration degree

Emeka Elue of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Information Systems

Jassmini Mangray of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology

Lisa Duong of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Geology

Jacquelyn Hairston of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing in the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Primary Care program

Julie Hammond of Monroe (30656), Earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds. The student body of 50,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.

