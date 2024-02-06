Local students from the Fall 2023 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (02/05/2024)– More than 3,000 students earned degrees at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels, in addition to undergraduate- and graduate-level academic certificates during the semester.
Students were recognized for their achievements at the university’s 109th commencement exercises in December 2023.
Graduates from your area include:
- Sara Walker of Monroe (30656), Earned an Associate of Arts degree in Journalism
- Annabelle Bindraban of Monroe (30656), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Biology
- Dylan Reese of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Biology
- Shar’dia Henderson of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Biology
- Stephania Hernandez-medina of loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration
- Eghosa Uwujaren of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Computer Science
- Dejaunee Phillips of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in General Studies
- Tia Hayes of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in General Studies
- Jennifer Perry of Monroe (30655), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Health Science Professions
- Britney Dastine of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Psychology
- Madelyn Kilgore of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science degree in Psychology
- Mary Pratt of Loganville (30052), Earned an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree
- Theophilus Humphrey of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Africana Studies
- Alexis Uchefuna of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art with a concentration in Studio
- Ian Samuels of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Urban Studies
- Clay Mobley of Monroe (30655), Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs
- Karissa Dobbins of Monroe (30656), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting
- Samia Cuthbert of Monroe (30655), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting
- David Fennell of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Saydarah Smith of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Leah Pettway of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship
- Alex Sugrim of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship, with a minor in Marketing
- Charity Myers of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences
- Joseph Brown of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Shamika Armaly of Monroe (30656), Earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree
- Alysha Morris of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a minor in Journalism
- Yogit Yogini Frank of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science
- Mahreen Asghar of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Computer Information Systems
- Nicholas Pappachristou of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Japanese
- Koi Perry of Monroe (30655), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Annabelle Luttrell of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies, and a minor in Psychology
- Carley Wilshire of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Geology
- Awo Yassin of loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience
- Mojolaoluwa Oshikanlu of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience in the Pre-Medical track
- Catherine Grayson of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
- Maya Johnson of loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
- Patricia Gordon of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
- Dejah Myers of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health
- Sangeeta Persaud of Loganville (30052), Earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health
- Kimberly Rios of MONROE (30656), Earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Hannaly Bennett of Monroe (30656), Earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education with a concentration in Adapted Curriculum
- Jessica Allen of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Business Administration degree
- Emeka Elue of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Information Systems
- Jassmini Mangray of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology
- Lisa Duong of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Geology
- Jacquelyn Hairston of Loganville (30052), Earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing in the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Primary Care program
- Julie Hammond of Monroe (30656), Earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program
