Local students from Young Harris College Class of 2024 Commencement

YOUNG HARRIS, GA (05/08/2024)– The Young Harris College 2023-2024 academic year has come to an end, and members of the Class of 2024 have completed their final year in the Enchanted Valley. After celebrating YHC seniors at the annual Senior Reception and Baccalaureate Service, the College held its traditional Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 4, in the Harp Recreation and Commencement Center. The graduates celebrated with family, friends, faculty, and staff on their achievements.

Brooke Morrison of Monroe (30655)

Trinity Aycock of Monroe (30655)

Austin Sever of Monroe (30655)

Turahn Thompson of Loganville (30052)

Young Harris College is a private baccalaureate and master’s degree-granting institution located in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia. Founded in 1886 and historically affiliated with The United Methodist Church, Young Harris College educates, inspires, and empowers students through an education that purposefully integrates the liberal arts and professional studies. The College has four academic divisions: Fine Arts; Humanities; Mathematics, Science, and Technology; and Professional Studies. Approximately 1,400 students are enrolled in its residential and Early College programs. The College is an active member of the NCAA Division II and remains a fierce competitor in the prestigious Conference Carolinas. For more information, visit yhc.edu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

