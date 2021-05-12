Local students graduate from Berry College Class of 2021

ROME, GA (05/11/2021)– Berry College recently welcomed its newest class of graduates.

Berkeley Hawks of Monroe, GA

Luke Seale of Loganville, GA

State Supreme Court Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren was the featured commencement speaker May 8. Warren earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Spanish, magna cum laude, from Duke University.

