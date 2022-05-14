Local students graduate from Berry College Class of 2022

ROME, GA (05/13/2022)– Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates May 7.

Catherine Doolittle of Monroe, GA earned a BS in Mathematics, Secondary Education

Evan Fennell of Loganville, GA earned a BS in Mathematics

Kalene Heilesen of Social Circle, GA earned a BS in Marketing

Andrew Moffatt of Loganville, GA earned a BS in Creative Technologies

