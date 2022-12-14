Local students graduate from Piedmont University on Dec. 9

DEMOREST, GA (12/14/2022)– More than 200 students graduated from Piedmont University on Dec. 9.

“Congratulations to all of our graduates and their families, friends, and supporters. Graduation is a life-changing milestone. We are proud to welcome you to the Piedmont alumni family,” said President James F. Mellichamp.

Among the graduates were:

Rebecca Balon of Monroe, GA.

Samantha Allen of Monroe, GA.

Jordan Burch of Loganville, GA.

Kayla Maddox of Loganville, GA.

The class included 202 graduates. Sixty-one students received undergraduate degrees, 37 received graduate degrees, 98 received Education Specialist degrees, and six received Doctor of Education degrees.

In addition to the Education Specialist and Doctor of Education degrees, degrees conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Arts, and Master of Business Administration.

Graduates represented six states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

The guest speaker during the ceremony was Leslie Jones, assistant professor of education at Piedmont and the 2022 recipient of the Vulcan Materials Company Teaching Excellence Award for her dedication and commitment to teaching as well as campus leadership.

The ceremony was the last conducted by Mellichamp, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The Piedmont University Board of Trustees has selected former State University System of Florida Chancellor Marshall Criser as Mellichamp’s successor.

About Piedmont University: Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.