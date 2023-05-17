Local students in Berry College Class of 2023

ROME, GA (05/15/2023)– Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates. The following graduates were from the local area.

Emily-Rose Holt of Loganville

Luke Seale of Loganville

Bryce Thomas of Monroe

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.