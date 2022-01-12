Local students in Mississippi College Winter Commencement 2021

CLINTON, MS (01/11/2022)– Mississippi College honored the graduates of both summer and fall semesters in three campus ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 17. Dr. Blake Thompson, MC president, welcomed the graduates and gave opening remarks, while Dr. Tommy Leavelle, retired professor in the Department of Mathematics at MC and the 2020-21 Distinguished Professor of the Year, gave the Commencement Address.

Thompson reiterated MC’s theme, “Rise Up,” for the 2021-22 Academic Year, inviting the MC Family to make this a year built on the “good work” God calls us all to do. The encouragement taken from Nehemiah 2:18 illustrates that, although situations can change at a moment’s notice, God will strengthen our hands.

