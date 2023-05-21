Local students in the Class of 2023 Graduates from Bob Jones University 

GREENVILLE, SC (05/18/2023)– Over 700 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 5.

In addition to 570 students earning bachelor’s degrees, 94 students received master’s degrees and 58 students received associate degrees. Three candidates earned doctorate degrees.

Since its founding in 1927, BJU has conferred over 52,500 degrees.

Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, graduated with a BS in Business Administration.

Curtis Batchelor, a resident of Loganville, graduated with a BS in Business Administration.

Pau Kim, a resident of Loganville, graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Biblical Studies.

