Local students in the first-ever graduating class of Piedmont University

DEMOREST, GA (05/19/2021)– Spring commencement services were held May 14 for the first-ever graduating class of Piedmont University. Piedmont officially changed its name from Piedmont College to Piedmont University in April. About 16 percent of the more than 400 undergraduate and graduate students earned cum laude, magna cume laude, and summa cum laude honors.

Among the graduates were:

Stephanie Hamrick of Loganville, GA.

Braylyn Shepherd of Monroe, GA.

Haley Pannell of Good Hope, GA.

Julia Carter of Monroe, GA.

Brendalin Garduno Leonides of Monroe, GA.

Sarah Lynch of Loganville, GA.

Erin Meadows of Social Circle, GA.

Kara Paulk of Social Circle, GA.

