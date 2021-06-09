Local students in the Spring 2021 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (06/07/2021)– More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester.

Graduates from your coverage area include:

Annabelle Barnett of Monroe (30656), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing

Aubry Bateman of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology

Ashley Bethea of Monroe (30655), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions

Alexis Bolling of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health

Allyn Robinson of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Science degree, majoring in Instructional Design & Technology

Allan Calderon of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in History

Ashley Creary of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science

Amber Helton of Monroe (30655), earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Human Learning Development

Adijat Oyefusi of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Alexis Smith of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Ashton Weeks of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Alana Weeks of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Brenda Gonzalez of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Nutrition Science

Barakya Rawchaa of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Special Education

Brandi Steele of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology

Bethany Wilson of Monroe (30655), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work

Christina Danraj of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance

Catherine Grayson of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology

Claudette Johnson of Loganville (30052), earning a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree

Courtney Hall of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice

Carly Krasnicki of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Clinton Mathews of LOGANVILLE (30052), earning a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Social Studies Education with a concentration in History

Chandnee Rasiawan of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Christian Reese of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education

Destiny Bruce of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Health Promotion & Behavior

Daynah Coriolan of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Dornell Grant-Huie of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Social Work degree

Daniel Milligan of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance

Deborah Obafemi of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology

Dejah Reynolds of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology

Delaney Socha of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media

Danielle Williams of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree

Emily Heidel of Monroe (30656), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education

Imani Davis of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting

Ibtasam Muhammad of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems

Jack Thompson of Monroe (30656), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media

Kimberly Clark of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology

Kimberly Hyatt of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing

Kiana Johnson of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Applied Linguistics, with an undergraduate certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language

Kierra Kelly of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Kenneth Luna of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing

Kelly Hawkins of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology

Laura Gabriel of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology

Mosunmoluwa Ajala of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry

Michael Asiedu of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems

Magan Katnis of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Madison Mitchom of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry

Mireya Serrato of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Elementary Education with a certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL)

Matthew Taylor of Monroe (30656), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration

Nicholas Anderson of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film

Noel Hazard of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Nicole Medrano of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in History

Nebechi Okpala of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience

Olivia Halleck of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry

Racquel Escoffery of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Rachel Johnston of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing

Rochelle Okoro of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health

Ricardo Salinas Bayona of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance

Rebekah Weldon of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Middle Level Education

Shallen Case of Monroe (30655), earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Middle Level Education

Sharae Echols of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Professional Accountancy degree

Shelly Dean Knight of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology

Solomon Kolawole of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems

Shanna Mcamis of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work

Shani Mclean of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Nutrition Science

Savannah Sullivan of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology

Tomisin Aborisade of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems

Teyah Bouyer of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Interior Design

Victoria Aaron of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Economics

Victoria Melton of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education

Walker Cothran of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media

Youshoda Prashad of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs

