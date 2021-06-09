Local students in the Spring 2021 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (06/07/2021)– More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester.
Graduates from your coverage area include:
Annabelle Barnett of Monroe (30656), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
Aubry Bateman of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
Ashley Bethea of Monroe (30655), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
Alexis Bolling of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
Allyn Robinson of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Science degree, majoring in Instructional Design & Technology
Allan Calderon of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in History
Ashley Creary of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
Amber Helton of Monroe (30655), earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Human Learning Development
Adijat Oyefusi of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
Alexis Smith of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
Ashton Weeks of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
Alana Weeks of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
Brenda Gonzalez of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Nutrition Science
Barakya Rawchaa of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Special Education
Brandi Steele of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
Bethany Wilson of Monroe (30655), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work
Christina Danraj of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
Catherine Grayson of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
Claudette Johnson of Loganville (30052), earning a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree
Courtney Hall of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice
Carly Krasnicki of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
Clinton Mathews of LOGANVILLE (30052), earning a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Social Studies Education with a concentration in History
Chandnee Rasiawan of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
Christian Reese of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education
Destiny Bruce of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Health Promotion & Behavior
Daynah Coriolan of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Dornell Grant-Huie of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Social Work degree
Daniel Milligan of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
Deborah Obafemi of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
Dejah Reynolds of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
Delaney Socha of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
Danielle Williams of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree
Emily Heidel of Monroe (30656), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education
Imani Davis of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting
Ibtasam Muhammad of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
Jack Thompson of Monroe (30656), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
Kimberly Clark of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
Kimberly Hyatt of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
Kiana Johnson of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Applied Linguistics, with an undergraduate certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language
Kierra Kelly of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
Kenneth Luna of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
Kelly Hawkins of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
Laura Gabriel of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
Mosunmoluwa Ajala of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry
Michael Asiedu of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
Magan Katnis of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Madison Mitchom of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry
Mireya Serrato of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Elementary Education with a certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL)
Matthew Taylor of Monroe (30656), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
Nicholas Anderson of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film
Noel Hazard of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
Nicole Medrano of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in History
Nebechi Okpala of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience
Olivia Halleck of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry
Racquel Escoffery of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Rachel Johnston of Social Circle (30025), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
Rochelle Okoro of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
Ricardo Salinas Bayona of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
Rebekah Weldon of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Middle Level Education
Shallen Case of Monroe (30655), earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Middle Level Education
Sharae Echols of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Professional Accountancy degree
Shelly Dean Knight of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
Solomon Kolawole of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
Shanna Mcamis of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work
Shani Mclean of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Nutrition Science
Savannah Sullivan of Social Circle (30025), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology
Tomisin Aborisade of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
Teyah Bouyer of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Interior Design
Victoria Aaron of Loganville (30052), earning a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Economics
Victoria Melton of Loganville (30052), earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Early Childhood Education
Walker Cothran of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
Youshoda Prashad of Loganville (30052), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
