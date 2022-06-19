Local students join the more than 4,000 who graduate from GSU in Spring 2022

ATLANTA, GA (06/14/2022)– More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral levels during the spring semester.

Georgia State graduates from your coverage area include:

Aaron Fields of Monroe, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Entertainment Media Management.

Amber Helton of Monroe, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting.

Abigail Jordan of Monroe, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Ashley Mangroo of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Alejandro Martinez of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.

Ashley Mcgee of Monroe, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

Adijat Oyefusi of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree in the university’s R.N. completion program.

Bilal Ahmed of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.

Bo Muteo of Monroe, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry/Management, with a minor in Marketing.

Barakya Rawchaa of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in American Sign Language.

Bobbie Street of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree in the university’s R.N. completion program.

Chante Hamilton of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

Celia Marban of Monroe, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Colin Stein of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Dianah Ampadu of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.

Dezirae Cooper of Loganville, who earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration.

Dante Montoya of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.

Emanuel Amariw of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, with studies in Clinical Informatics and a minor in Computer Information Systems.

Esthefany Navarrete of Monroe, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.

Gem Johnson of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with studies in Biomedical Sciences & Enterprise.

Hope Maldonado of Good Hope, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Hannah Mosley of Monroe, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

India Hicks of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in English and an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

Jair Maldonado of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting.

Kyla Arnold of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in History with a minor in Korean Language and Culture.

Kevin Blanco of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a concentration in Computer Software Systems.

Kyla Broughton of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.

Kimberly Castor of Loganville, who earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree, with a concentration in Data Science in Business.

Karissa Dobbins of Monroe, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

Kassandra Love of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Keyana Mcgee of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Applied Linguistics with a minor in Asian Studies, and earning certificates in Korean and Teaching English as a Foreign Language.

Katelyn Milligan of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.

Kalen Nassery of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.

Kaylie Norton of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with studies in Textiles.

Kofi Osae of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Lejla Alagic of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in the the pre-education track.

Lesley Falcon-Estrada of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work.

Marshallnae Bell of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications.

Michelle Downing of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Educational Psychology.

Milan Golakia of Loganville, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management.

Michelle Grenevitch of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).

Michael Hosein of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Miqdad Karimi of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.

Michael-Stephens Okoro of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience.

Mikayla Smalls of Loganville, who earned a Master of Public Administration degree, with a concentration in Policy Analysis & Evaluation.

Nichole Head of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting.

Nandannie Rasaiwan of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Peyton Dunham of Monroe, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in the Crime and Justice concentration, with a minor in Psychology.

Parris Maguire of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Environmental Geology, and an undergraduate certificate in Water Sciences.

Peter Vang of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.

RaShylah Black of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.

Robert Evans of Social Circle, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

Robert Hurst of Monroe, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction in History.

Reginald Ramey of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science in the Pre-Medical/Pre-Health track.

Rachel Reynolds of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Rachel Ridling of Social Circle, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.

Shelby Aime of Loganville, who earned a Master of Education degree in School Psychology.

Shakena Bowen of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Shamir Felix of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in Criminal Justice.

Sandra Fraro of Loganville, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree, in the Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner concentration.

Sarah Kozicki of Monroe, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

Simone Spence of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in History.

Savannah Sullivan of Social Circle, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science, with a concentration in Neurobiology.

Tiffany Charlton of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Tyrese Rivers of Loganville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Sport Management.

Tianna Rivers of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship.

Timaya Williams of Loganville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

