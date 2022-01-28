Local students make Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2021 Semester

ATLANTA, GA (01/27/2022)– The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

John Fortner of Loganville (30052)

Natalie Fowler of Monroe (30052)

Michael Hammond of Monroe (30656)

Benjamin Howard of Monroe (30655)

Emir Ibrisimovic of Loganville (30052)

Dinyar Islam of Atlanta (30052)

Jonathon Miller of Monroe (30656)

Spring Rawl of Monroe (30655)

Hunter Smith of Loganville (30052)

Nathan Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)

