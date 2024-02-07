Local students make Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2023 Semester

ATLANTA, GA (02/06/2024)– The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2023. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Cole Brown of Loganville (30052)

Keighley Byrd of Loganville (30052)

Michael Hammond of Monroe (30656)

Annabelle Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Benjamin Howard of Monroe (30655)

Avery King of Monroe (30655)

Colton McDuffie of Loganville (30052)

Hayden Melton of Monroe (30655)

Calinikos Price of Monroe (30655)

Spring Rawl of Monroe (30655)

Vanessa Samuels of Loganville (30052)

Victor Ung of Loganville (30052)

Presley Whitaker of Good Hope (30641)

Read about other accomplished scholars on Gold Letters: A Spotlight on Student Achievement: bit.ly/Gold-Letters-News.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1.3 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society. For more information, visit gatech.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

