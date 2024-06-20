Local students make Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for the spring 2024 semester

ATLANTA, GA (06/18/2024)– The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2024. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Brett Patrick of Social Circle (30025)

Cameron Lindsay of Loganville (30052)

Madeleine Tran of Loganville (30052)

Colton McDuffie of Loganville (30052)

Vianne Nguyen of Loganville (30052)

Brandon Boyett of Loganville (30052)

Victor Ung of Loganville (30052)

Calinikos Price of Monroe (30655)

Avery King of Monroe (30655)

Benjamin Howard of Monroe (30655)

Michael Hammond of Monroe (30656)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 47,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, or through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.

