Local students make Fall 2021 President’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (02/03/2022)– To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from the local coverage area include:

James Alligood of Monroe (30655)

Jessica Araujo of Loganville (30052)

Shamika Armaly of Monroe (30656)

Jonas Baker of Loganville (30052)

Jason Barker Barker of Monroe (30655)

Juan Botello of Loganville (30052)

Luna Bravo of Loganville (30052)

Amanda Clegg of Monroe (30655)

Caitlin Collins of Social Circle (30025)

Christina Dames of Loganville (30052)

Zack Davis of Loganville (30052)

Grace Dean of Loganville (30052)

Nathan Dermer of Loganville (30052)

Jasmine Diaz of Loganville (30052)

Michelle Downing of Loganville (30052)

Nara Dykes of Monroe (30656)

Elisabeth Easley of Monroe (30655)

Emily Easley of Monroe (30655)

Abdou Elhasab of Loganville (30052)

Kimberly England of Loganville (30052)

Jason Fenn of Monroe (30656)

Nicholas Fielding of Monroe (30656)

Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052)

Jessica Goodwin of Loganville (30052)

Reanna Gordon of Loganville (30052)

Michelle Grenevitch of Loganville (30052)

Chante Hamilton of Loganville (30052)

Emily Hardwar of Social Circle (30025)

Kennedy Harris of Loganville (30052)

James Head of Monroe (30656)

India Hicks of Loganville (30052)

Taylor Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Mya Ireland of Social Circle (30025)

Shayla Jaganjac of Loganville (30052)

Gem Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Tijuan Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Adam Johnston of Social Circle (30025)

Peyton Kelly of Monroe (30655)

Gou-nu Lee of Loganville (30052)

Allison Leitz of Loganville (30052)

Marisa Lynch of Social Circle (30025)

Parris Maguire of Loganville (30052)

Alejandro Martinez of Loganville (30052)

Linecya May of Loganville (30052)

Fritz Mba of Loganville (30052)

Kamal McAllister of Loganville (30052)

Tiffany Melton of Loganville (30052)

Spencer Morris of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Pattillo of Loganville (30052)

Sangeeta Persaud of Loganville (30052)

Emma Peters of Monroe (30655)

Frank Pina of Loganville (30052)

Hailey Proffitt of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Tayvin Remick of Loganville (30052)

Mary Frances Rogers of Social Circle (30025)

Yulisa Sanchez Miranda of Loganville (30052)

Justin Scott of Loganville (30052)

Adara Sewell of Loganville (30052)

Abel Tadesse of Loganville (30052)

Nadia Trigoso of Loganville (30052)

Sara Walker of Monroe (30656)

Theron Williams of Monroe (30656)

Timaya Williams of Loganville (30052)

Angeles Zarco of Loganville (30052)

