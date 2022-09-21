Local students make Summer 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (09/20/2022)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

The following students from your coverage area were named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List:

Hasina Amir of Loganville (30052)

Christianah Babalola of Loganville (30052)

Solape Babalola of Loganville (30052)

Allie Briscoe of Monroe (30656)

Hannah Brooker of Social Circle (30025)

Maximiliano Cruz of Loganville (30052)

Samia Cuthbert of Monroe (30655)

Kennedy Dailes of Loganville (30052)

Zackery Davis of Loganville (30052)

Jasmine Diaz of Loganville (30052)

Yoneil Edwards of Loganville (30052)

Cierra Gastin of Loganville (30052)

Patrick Gomez of Loganville (30052)

Aizle Gray of Loganville (30052)

Anastashia Han of Monroe (30655)

LaJoya Henderson of Loganville (30052)

Zachary Hicks of Loganville (30052)

Bryan Ikara of Loganville (30052)

Jasmine Jennings of Loganville (30052)

Crystal Jones of Loganville (30052)

Joyce Kabamba of Loganville (30052)

Peyton Kelly of Monroe (30655)

Nathan Maina of Loganville (30052)

Courtney Mattina of Loganville (30052)

Caroline May of monroe (30656)

Mckenzie Mcgowan of Social Circle (30025)

Cassidy Mullen of Loganville (30052)

Leila Muslic of Loganville (30052)

Mariah Oliver of Loganville (30052)

Marcus Orhire of Loganville (30052)

Tyreek Porter of Monroe (30655)

Gabriel Price of Loganville (30052)

Hailey Proffitt of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Jaden Rowland of Social Circle (30025)

Sherrhea Shaw of Loganville (30052)

Saydarah Smith of Loganville (30052)

Nandini Sosiah of Loganville (30052)

Alex Sugrim of Loganville (30052)

Ashriel Tayo-Olugbode of Loganville (30052)

Felix Uchefuna of Loganville (30052)

Oscar Vasquez of Loganville (30052)

Eloise Whitaker of Loganville (30052)

Roxene Williams of Monroe (30655)

Faith Willoughby of Loganville (30052)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.