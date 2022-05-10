Local students named to Bob Jones University President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/10/2022)– The following students are among over 620 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

The following local students were named to the President’s List:

John Baggett, a Sophomore Ministry and Leadership major from Loganville.

Anna Habegger, a Senior Middle School Education major from Loganville.

