Local students named to Dean’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2022)– The following students are among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Grant Bagwell, a Junior Business Administration major from Monroe, was named to the Dean’s List.

Colby Hogan, a Freshman Business Administration major from Monroe, was named to the Dean’s List.

