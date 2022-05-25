Local students named to Dean’s List at Grove City College

GROVE CITY, PA (05/24/2022)– The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College. Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Elissa Morgan of Loganville (30052)

Summer Shelton of Social Circle (30025)

Grove City College (gcc.edu) is a highly distinctive, nationally ranked comprehensive Christian liberal arts college that equips students to pursue their unique callings through a Christ-centered, academically excellent, and affordable learning and living experience. The College is grounded in permanent ideas and traditional values, committed to the foundations of free society, and develops leaders of the highest proficiency, purpose, and principles to advance the common good. Established in 1876, the College is a pioneer in independent private education and accepts no federal funds. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors on a picturesque 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh, Pa. Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Grove City College is routinely ranked as one of the country’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and others based on academic quality and superior outcomes.