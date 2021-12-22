Local students named to Georgia College Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (12/22/2021)– The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Cassie Atha of Good Hope(30641)

Austin Bell of Monroe(30655)

Annabelle Broome of Loganville(30052)

Carolyn Cantrell of Loganville(30052)

Isaac Casola of Loganville(30052)

Elizabeth Coleman of Monroe(30655)

Joshua Coursey of Loganville(30052)

Emma Dexter of Loganville(30052)

Kamryn Gooden of Loganville(30052)

Tanner Greene of MONROE(30655)

Lexie Harness of monroe(30655)

Jackson Harvey of Monroe(30655)

Abigail Hearn of Loganville(30052)

Haley Holcombe of Monroe(30655)

Caroline Hughes of Loganville(30052)

Casey Jividen of Loganville(30052)

Madison Johnson of Loganville(30052)

Parker Kauffmann of Social Circle(30025)

Hannah King of Loganville(30052)

Ryan Lillard of Loganville(30052)

Landon Mccart of Monroe(30655)

Robert Mitchell of Monroe(30656)

Lily Moss of Loganville(30052)

Matthew Mullis of Loganville(30052)

Katherine Oliver of Social Circle(30025)

Molly Pickrell of Social Circle(30025)

Blakely Queen of Monroe(30656)

Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville(30052)

Angela Shelton of Loganville(30052)

Natalee Skinner of Loganville(30052)

Hannah Steele of Monroe(30655)

Georgia Taylor of Social Circle(30025)

Madison Wach of Monroe(30655)

Mikayla Willard of Loganville(30052)

Brantley Yeater of Monroe(30655)

Claire Young of Social Circle(30025)

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.