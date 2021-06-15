Local students named to Kennesaw State Dean’s List for Spring 2021

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2021)– Kennesaw State University recently named students to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5.

Victoria May of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Chapman of Loganville (30052)

Cade Shelton of Loganville (30052)

Alex Rogers of Loganville (30052)

Aaron Wood of Loganville (30052)

Tyler Favors of Monroe (30655)

Jordan Hill of Monroe (30656)

Gabriel Dejoie of Loganville (30052)

Jessica Swann of Loganville (30052)

Jared Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Joshua Moore of Loganville (30052)

Makaylia Loury of Loganville (30052)

Austin Turner of Monroe (30655)

Walker Kent of Loganville (30052)

Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville (30052)

Bryson Phillip of Loganville (30052)

Lauren Bailey of Loganville (30052)

Ray Emerson of Loganville (30052)

Eric Halford of Loganville (30052)

Shin-hwa McGowan of Loganville (30052)

Rasul Moore of Loganville (30052)

Harrison Brown of Loganville (30052)

Rick Watson of Monroe (30655)

John Colvin of Loganville (30052)

Andrew Rodrigues of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Cantrell of Loganville (30052)

Huston Morris of Loganville (30052)

Vang Her of Monroe (30655)

James Maddox of Loganville (30052)

Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville (30052)

Ethan Jeffries of Monroe (30656)

Jacob Hester of Loganville (30052)

John Wanek of Social Circle (30025)

Jailen Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Tamara Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Drew Wright of Monroe (30655)

Blake Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052)

Charlotte Sende of Loganville (30052)

Sara Lainez of Loganville (30052)

Mykayla Stephens of Loganville (30052)

Olivia Spurlock of Monroe (30655)

Mckayla Hendricks of Monroe (30656)

Dania Estrada of Loganville (30052)

Lauren Rowell of Monroe (30655)

Destiny Paige of Loganville (30052)

Alina Newton of Loganville (30052)

Khadijah Coleman of Loganville (30052)

Pamela Bowie of Loganville (30052)

Steven Gault of Loganville (30052)

Andrew Letke of Loganville (30052)

Shannon Hayes of Monroe (30655)

Farouq Lawal of Loganville (30052)

Cymone Parker of Loganville (30052)

Jayda Edwards of Loganville (30052)

Camryn Gleason of Loganville (30052)

Grace Saidi of Loganville (30052)

Kristy Sawyer of Loganville (30052)

Haley Bulla of Loganville (30052)

Jazmine King of Loganville (30052)

Tyler Lester of Loganville (30052)

Serenity Hall of Loganville (30052)

Ethan Thomas of Loganville (30052)

