Local students named to Kennesaw State Fall 2021 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (01/12/2022)– Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

The President’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:

Andy Shaw of Loganville 30052

Brandon Campbell of Social Circle 30025

Blake Jakubiszak of Loganville 30052

Amy Podgurski of Loganville 30052

Nicolas Franco-roldan of Monroe 30656

Mackenzie Marshall of Social Circle 30025

Nicholas Peck of Loganville 30052

William Chitwood of Loganville 30052

Asha Butler of Loganville 30052

Jordan Bailey of Loganville 30052

Amber Casper of Monroe 30655

Charlotte Sende of Loganville 30052

Cade Shelton of Loganville 30052

Madison Chucci of Loganville 30052

Harrison Brown of Loganville 30052

Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville 30052

Alex Rogers of Loganville 30052

Brandon Shannon of Loganville 30052

Haley Bulla of Loganville 30052

Dawson Worthington of Social Circle 30025

Deanna Ballew of Loganville 30052

Samuel Haas of Monroe 30655

Pamela Bowie of Loganville 30052

Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle 30025

Andre Curry of Loganville 30052

Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville 30052

Brandon Taylor of Loganville 30052

Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville 30052

Tyler Favors of Monroe 30655

Faith Steele of Monroe 30656

Andrea Petrova of Monroe 30655

Abigail Langston of Monroe 30655

Ethan Jeffries of Monroe 30656

Emma Musgrove of Monroe 30655

Eric Halford of Loganville 30052

Michael Bridges of Loganville 30052

Suhani Rama of Monroe 30655

Taylor Watkins of Loganville 30052

Jasmine Forrester of Monroe 30655

Teonia Stokes of Social Circle 30025

Emma Ray of Loganville 30052

Donald Valeska of Monroe 30655

Anna Starnes of Loganville 30052

Gabriel Cafici-Rivera of Loganville 30052

Kobi Worthington of Social Circle 30025

Destiny Graham of Loganville 30052

Wade Perkins of Loganville 30052

Jada Maylor of Loganville 30052

Shannon Hayes of Monroe 30655

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 6 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.