Local students named to Kennesaw State Fall 2021 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (01/12/2022)– Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
The President’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:
Andy Shaw of Loganville 30052
Brandon Campbell of Social Circle 30025
Blake Jakubiszak of Loganville 30052
Amy Podgurski of Loganville 30052
Nicolas Franco-roldan of Monroe 30656
Mackenzie Marshall of Social Circle 30025
Nicholas Peck of Loganville 30052
William Chitwood of Loganville 30052
Asha Butler of Loganville 30052
Jordan Bailey of Loganville 30052
Amber Casper of Monroe 30655
Charlotte Sende of Loganville 30052
Cade Shelton of Loganville 30052
Madison Chucci of Loganville 30052
Harrison Brown of Loganville 30052
Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville 30052
Alex Rogers of Loganville 30052
Brandon Shannon of Loganville 30052
Haley Bulla of Loganville 30052
Dawson Worthington of Social Circle 30025
Deanna Ballew of Loganville 30052
Samuel Haas of Monroe 30655
Pamela Bowie of Loganville 30052
Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle 30025
Andre Curry of Loganville 30052
Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville 30052
Brandon Taylor of Loganville 30052
Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville 30052
Tyler Favors of Monroe 30655
Faith Steele of Monroe 30656
Andrea Petrova of Monroe 30655
Abigail Langston of Monroe 30655
Ethan Jeffries of Monroe 30656
Emma Musgrove of Monroe 30655
Eric Halford of Loganville 30052
Michael Bridges of Loganville 30052
Suhani Rama of Monroe 30655
Taylor Watkins of Loganville 30052
Jasmine Forrester of Monroe 30655
Teonia Stokes of Social Circle 30025
Emma Ray of Loganville 30052
Donald Valeska of Monroe 30655
Anna Starnes of Loganville 30052
Gabriel Cafici-Rivera of Loganville 30052
Kobi Worthington of Social Circle 30025
Destiny Graham of Loganville 30052
Wade Perkins of Loganville 30052
Jada Maylor of Loganville 30052
Shannon Hayes of Monroe 30655
