Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (01/20/2023)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:
- Atiyyah Sanders of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education
- Katelyn Eberly of Loganville (30052), majoring in Middle Grades ED-Interest
- Isaiah Soogrim of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Tyler Favors of Monroe (30655), majoring in Information Systems
- Aaron Wood of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Systems
- Kyle Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Gabriel Dejoie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing
- Olivia Jean Louis of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Connor Pursley of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- J’Lyssa Webster of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting
- Xavier Ayres of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Harrison Lloyd of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Jessica Okafor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest
- Brynne Steigerwalt of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Taylor Watkins of Loganville (30052), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Hassan Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest
- Simone McKibben of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture
- Rebeca Ortiz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture
- Bryson Phillip of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Science
- John Ruiz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Science
- Robert Williams III of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Science
- Anthony Polidura of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Sadat Abdul-Aziz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Elizabeth Furlow of Monroe (30656), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Rex Lewis of Monroe (30655), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Andres Villanueva of Loganville (30052), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Dawson Worthington of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Noah Wilson of Monroe (30655), majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Garrett Kirby of Monroe (30655), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Brandon Taylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Samuel Buckner of Loganville (30052), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Tamyra Love of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kendal Christian of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eric Evans Jr. of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Josephine Pavlich of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Tystasia Pope of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Alexis Thomas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Candace Uwazie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ashlyn Winegarner of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Jamia Wingard of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jonathan Calabria-russel of Loganville (30052), majoring in Environmental Science
- Taylor Moore of Monroe (30655), majoring in Biology
- Sarah Morgan of Monroe (30655), majoring in Biology
- Bryson Shade of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Anjolaoluwa Thomas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Logan Clifford of Loganville (30052), majoring in Chemistry
- Emma Childress of Loganville (30052), majoring in Art
- Abigail Langston of Monroe (30655), majoring in Art
- Olivia Corey of Loganville (30052), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Nzuzi Mabumbi of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Lavonna Maxwell of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Cymone Parker of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Tela Eells of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kidus Girma of Loganville (30052), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Katherine Schomburger of Loganville (30052), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Donald Valeska of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Kevin Kiser of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science
- Haley Bulla of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Amberley Davis of Good Hope (30641), majoring in Sociology
- Kevin Hooks II of Monroe (30656), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Tyler Lester of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Michelle Fuentes-Colon of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 43,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
