Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (01/20/2023)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:

Atiyyah Sanders of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education

Katelyn Eberly of Loganville (30052), majoring in Middle Grades ED-Interest

Isaiah Soogrim of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest

Tyler Favors of Monroe (30655), majoring in Information Systems

Aaron Wood of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Systems

Kyle Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Systems-Interest

Gabriel Dejoie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing

Olivia Jean Louis of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest

Connor Pursley of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest

J’Lyssa Webster of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting

Xavier Ayres of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Harrison Lloyd of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Jessica Okafor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest

Brynne Steigerwalt of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Taylor Watkins of Loganville (30052), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest

Hassan Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest

Simone McKibben of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture

Rebeca Ortiz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture

Bryson Phillip of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Science

John Ruiz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Science

Robert Williams III of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Science

Anthony Polidura of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev

Sadat Abdul-Aziz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Civil Engineering

Elizabeth Furlow of Monroe (30656), majoring in Civil Engineering

Rex Lewis of Monroe (30655), majoring in Civil Engineering

Andres Villanueva of Loganville (30052), majoring in Civil Engineering

Dawson Worthington of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Civil Engineering

Noah Wilson of Monroe (30655), majoring in Electrical Engineering

Garrett Kirby of Monroe (30655), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Brandon Taylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Samuel Buckner of Loganville (30052), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Tamyra Love of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrated Health Science

Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Kendal Christian of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Eric Evans Jr. of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Josephine Pavlich of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Tystasia Pope of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Alexis Thomas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Candace Uwazie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Ashlyn Winegarner of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Jamia Wingard of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Jonathan Calabria-russel of Loganville (30052), majoring in Environmental Science

Taylor Moore of Monroe (30655), majoring in Biology

Sarah Morgan of Monroe (30655), majoring in Biology

Bryson Shade of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Anjolaoluwa Thomas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Logan Clifford of Loganville (30052), majoring in Chemistry

Emma Childress of Loganville (30052), majoring in Art

Abigail Langston of Monroe (30655), majoring in Art

Olivia Corey of Loganville (30052), majoring in History Education-Interest

Nzuzi Mabumbi of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Lavonna Maxwell of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Cymone Parker of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Tela Eells of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment

Kidus Girma of Loganville (30052), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Katherine Schomburger of Loganville (30052), majoring in Media & Entertainment

Donald Valeska of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Kevin Kiser of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science

Haley Bulla of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice

Amberley Davis of Good Hope (30641), majoring in Sociology

Kevin Hooks II of Monroe (30656), majoring in Criminal Justice

Tyler Lester of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice

Michelle Fuentes-Colon of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 43,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.