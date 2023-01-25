Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2022 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (01/20/2023)– Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:
- Anna Starnes of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Matthew Hammer of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Preston Lee of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Faith Steele of Monroe (30656), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Jasmine Forrester of Monroe (30655), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Nicholas Auson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting
- Jared Wilson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting
- Deanna Ballew of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Fabiola Barboza Campos of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Connor Howard of Monroe (30655), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Riley Stone of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest
- Emma Ray of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture
- Logan Smith of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Architecture
- Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management
- Nicholas Peck of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management
- Michael McInnis of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Technology
- Harrison Brown of Loganville (30052), majoring in Software Engineering
- Joshua Larue of Loganville (30052), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
- Mouhamadou Diop of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Cole Gilleland of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Sean McAuliffe of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Blake Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Cameron Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Lashanah Johnson of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Savannah Johnson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Symia Pressley of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Suhani Rama of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing
- Olivia Spurlock of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing
- Tamyra Little of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Yesenia Montero Cucuzza of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Dylan Riebau of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Hannah Starling of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Benita Okafor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biochemistry
- Alex Rivas Rodriguez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Chemistry
- Pamela Bowie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Asha Butler of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Aja Kimbrough of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Digital Animation
- Angela Okafor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Shav-Vade Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Aurora Mata of Monroe (30655), majoring in English
- Laura Jones of Social Circle (30025), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Samuel Haas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Brooke Bouysou of Monroe (30656), majoring in Psychology
- Elon Haynes of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Jada Maylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Andrea Petrova of Monroe (30655), majoring in Psychology
- Maura May of Monroe (30656), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Thomas Williams of Loganville (30052), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Morgen Howard of Monroe (30656), majoring in Political Science
- John Tryall of Loganville (30052), majoring in Sociology
