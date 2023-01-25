Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2022 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (01/20/2023)– Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:

Anna Starnes of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest

Matthew Hammer of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest

Preston Lee of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest

Faith Steele of Monroe (30656), majoring in Finance-Interest

Jasmine Forrester of Monroe (30655), majoring in Marketing-Interest

Nicholas Auson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting

Jared Wilson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting

Deanna Ballew of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Fabiola Barboza Campos of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Connor Howard of Monroe (30655), majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest

Riley Stone of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest

Emma Ray of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture

Logan Smith of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Architecture

Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management

Nicholas Peck of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management

Michael McInnis of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Technology

Harrison Brown of Loganville (30052), majoring in Software Engineering

Joshua Larue of Loganville (30052), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech

Mouhamadou Diop of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Cole Gilleland of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Sean McAuliffe of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Blake Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Cameron Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Lashanah Johnson of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Savannah Johnson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Symia Pressley of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Suhani Rama of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing

Olivia Spurlock of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing

Tamyra Little of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Yesenia Montero Cucuzza of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Dylan Riebau of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Hannah Starling of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Benita Okafor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biochemistry

Alex Rivas Rodriguez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Chemistry

Pamela Bowie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Asha Butler of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Aja Kimbrough of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Digital Animation

Angela Okafor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Shav-Vade Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Aurora Mata of Monroe (30655), majoring in English

Laura Jones of Social Circle (30025), majoring in History Education-Interest

Samuel Haas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies

Brooke Bouysou of Monroe (30656), majoring in Psychology

Elon Haynes of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Jada Maylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Andrea Petrova of Monroe (30655), majoring in Psychology

Maura May of Monroe (30656), majoring in Media & Entertainment

Thomas Williams of Loganville (30052), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Morgen Howard of Monroe (30656), majoring in Political Science

John Tryall of Loganville (30052), majoring in Sociology

