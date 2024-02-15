Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (02/14/2024)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 8,000 Owls named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2023 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
- Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors for Fall 2023 are:
- Nadia Fowler of Loganville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Amarachukwu Nwangwu of Loganville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Xavier Ayres of Loganville, majoring in Finance
- Alex Rogers of Loganville, majoring in Finance
- Tyler Favors of Monroe, majoring in Information Systems
- Folarin Orekoya of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Kyle Wright of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems
- Jalen Hannah of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Kezia Kum of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Jared Wilson of Loganville, majoring in Accounting
- Alana Allison of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Connor Howard of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship
- James McQuilkin of Monroe, majoring in Management-Interest
- Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Matthew Peay of Loganville, majoring in Hospitality Management
- Rico Sheats of Social Circle, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Savannah Smith of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Rebeca Ortiz of Loganville, majoring in Architecture
- Logan Smith of Social Circle, majoring in Architecture
- Nicholas Peck of Loganville, majoring in Construction Management
- Erik Calvillo of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Camryn Evans of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Mario Gutierrez-Espinal of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Christine Gyimah of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Sheldon Shaw of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- James Woolsey of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Ray Emerson of Loganville, majoring in Information Technology
- Christopher Layson of Monroe, majoring in Information Technology
- Rowan Harris of Loganville, majoring in Computer Game Design and Development
- Mason Rogers of Loganville, majoring in Computer Game Design and Development
- Sadat Abdul-Aziz of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering
- Hunter Craig of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering
- Ayomide Laosun of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering
- Carson Gregory of Social Circle, majoring in Computer Engineering
- Noah Wilson of Monroe, majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Angeline Harris of Loganville, majoring in Industrial & Systems Engineering
- Matthew Bartram of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Dominick Johnson of Social Circle, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Darryl Wiltz of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Trinesha Brown of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Molly Burton of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management
- Jonathan Dupree of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management
- Mouhamed Kone of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Eric Evans of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lashanah Johnson of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kojo Nsiah of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Sarah Bulla of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Aundrea Dawson of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Abigail Langston of Monroe, majoring in Art
- Ashlee McNeill of Loganville, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Nathaneal Kumi of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity
- Dario Molnar of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity
- Madelyn Cook of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Elon Haynes of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Luke Hendricks of Good Hope, majoring in Psychology
- Lavonna Maxwell of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Jessica Oglesby of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Kaleb Still of Good Hope, majoring in Psychology
- Veajah Hylton of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Maura May of Monroe, majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Katherine Schomburger of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Thomas Williams of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Christian Gresham of Loganville, majoring in Political Science
- Amber Chrones of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice
- Dylan Datterdeen of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice
- Isabella Gonzalez of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kevin Hooks of Monroe, majoring in Criminal Justice
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 45,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.