Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (02/14/2024)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 8,000 Owls named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2023 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors for Fall 2023 are:

Nadia Fowler of Loganville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest

Amarachukwu Nwangwu of Loganville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest

Xavier Ayres of Loganville, majoring in Finance

Alex Rogers of Loganville, majoring in Finance

Tyler Favors of Monroe, majoring in Information Systems

Folarin Orekoya of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest

Kyle Wright of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems

Jalen Hannah of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest

Kezia Kum of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest

Jared Wilson of Loganville, majoring in Accounting

Alana Allison of Loganville, majoring in Management

Connor Howard of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship

James McQuilkin of Monroe, majoring in Management-Interest

Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville, majoring in Management

Matthew Peay of Loganville, majoring in Hospitality Management

Rico Sheats of Social Circle, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest

Savannah Smith of Loganville, majoring in Management

Rebeca Ortiz of Loganville, majoring in Architecture

Logan Smith of Social Circle, majoring in Architecture

Nicholas Peck of Loganville, majoring in Construction Management

Erik Calvillo of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Camryn Evans of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Mario Gutierrez-Espinal of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Christine Gyimah of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Sheldon Shaw of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

James Woolsey of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Ray Emerson of Loganville, majoring in Information Technology

Christopher Layson of Monroe, majoring in Information Technology

Rowan Harris of Loganville, majoring in Computer Game Design and Development

Mason Rogers of Loganville, majoring in Computer Game Design and Development

Sadat Abdul-Aziz of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering

Hunter Craig of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering

Ayomide Laosun of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering

Carson Gregory of Social Circle, majoring in Computer Engineering

Noah Wilson of Monroe, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Angeline Harris of Loganville, majoring in Industrial & Systems Engineering

Matthew Bartram of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Dominick Johnson of Social Circle, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Darryl Wiltz of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Trinesha Brown of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Molly Burton of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management

Jonathan Dupree of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management

Mouhamed Kone of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Eric Evans of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Lashanah Johnson of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Kojo Nsiah of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Sarah Bulla of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Aundrea Dawson of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Abigail Langston of Monroe, majoring in Art

Ashlee McNeill of Loganville, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies

Nathaneal Kumi of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity

Dario Molnar of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity

Madelyn Cook of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Elon Haynes of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Luke Hendricks of Good Hope, majoring in Psychology

Lavonna Maxwell of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Jessica Oglesby of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Kaleb Still of Good Hope, majoring in Psychology

Veajah Hylton of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Maura May of Monroe, majoring in Media & Entertainment

Katherine Schomburger of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment

Thomas Williams of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Christian Gresham of Loganville, majoring in Political Science

Amber Chrones of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice

Dylan Datterdeen of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice

Isabella Gonzalez of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice

Kevin Hooks of Monroe, majoring in Criminal Justice

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 45,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.

