Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2022)– Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean’s List honors.
Students from your area on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List are:
- Katelynn Harris of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Rosemary Geller of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design
- Marielle St-Surin of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Hailey Wilham of Loganville (30052), majoring in Environmental Engineering
- Hunter Barnes of Monroe (30655), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Essence Carter of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education
- Austin Turner of Monroe (30655), majoring in Architecture
- Caleb Smith of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Michelle Fuentes-Colon of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design
- Connor Kozicki of Monroe (30656), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Shav-vade Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Tamara Robinson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Ana Pizano of Loganville (30052), majoring in Sociology
- Taylor Williams of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting
- Sara Lainez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Sierra Neudorfer of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jahbrea Troxler of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science
- J’Lyssa Webster of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting
- Mykayla Stephens of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Haley Bulla of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Rick Watson of Monroe (30655), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Aaron Wood of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Systems
- Deanna Ballew of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Maura May of Monroe (30656), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Anthony Polidura of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
- Tela Eells of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Eli Parker of Monroe (30656), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Colby Troupe of Loganville (30052), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
- Brynne Steigerwalt of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest
- Lauren Bailey of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Technology
- Emma Childress of Loganville (30052), majoring in Art
- Pamela Bowie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Lisa Nzuzi of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Morgan Richardson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest
- Serenity Hall of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Brandon Taylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nathaly Guevara of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Mckayla Hendricks of Monroe (30656), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management
- Lauren Rowell of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kyle Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Brooke Bouysou of Monroe (30656), majoring in Psychology
- Kaleb Still of Good Hope (30641), majoring in Psychology
- Madison Kilburn of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science
- Jordan Brown of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science
- Taylor English of Loganville (30052), majoring in Public Health Education
- Zion Steverson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Taylor Moore of Monroe (30655), majoring in Biology
- Malika Sesay of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Kira Wingard of Loganville (30052), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Olivia Corey of Loganville (30052), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Opemipo Ayorinde of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Technology
- Mia Williams of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Zoey Richardson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Diamond Charles of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 6 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.