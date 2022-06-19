Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2022)– Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean’s List honors.

Students from your area on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List are:

Katelynn Harris of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Rosemary Geller of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design

Marielle St-Surin of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrative Studies

Hailey Wilham of Loganville (30052), majoring in Environmental Engineering

Hunter Barnes of Monroe (30655), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Essence Carter of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education

Austin Turner of Monroe (30655), majoring in Architecture

Caleb Smith of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Michelle Fuentes-Colon of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design

Connor Kozicki of Monroe (30656), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Shav-vade Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Tamara Robinson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrated Health Science

Ana Pizano of Loganville (30052), majoring in Sociology

Taylor Williams of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting

Sara Lainez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Sierra Neudorfer of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Jahbrea Troxler of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science

J’Lyssa Webster of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting

Mykayla Stephens of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Haley Bulla of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice

Rick Watson of Monroe (30655), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev

Aaron Wood of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Systems

Deanna Ballew of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Maura May of Monroe (30656), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Anthony Polidura of Loganville (30052), majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev

Tela Eells of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment

Eli Parker of Monroe (30656), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Colby Troupe of Loganville (30052), majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest

Brynne Steigerwalt of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest

Lauren Bailey of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Technology

Emma Childress of Loganville (30052), majoring in Art

Pamela Bowie of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Lisa Nzuzi of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice

Morgan Richardson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Integrated Health Science

Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management-Interest

Serenity Hall of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice

Brandon Taylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Nathaly Guevara of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest

Mckayla Hendricks of Monroe (30656), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management

Lauren Rowell of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Kyle Wright of Loganville (30052), majoring in Marketing-Interest

Brooke Bouysou of Monroe (30656), majoring in Psychology

Kaleb Still of Good Hope (30641), majoring in Psychology

Madison Kilburn of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science

Jordan Brown of Loganville (30052), majoring in Political Science

Taylor English of Loganville (30052), majoring in Public Health Education

Zion Steverson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Taylor Moore of Monroe (30655), majoring in Biology

Malika Sesay of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Kira Wingard of Loganville (30052), majoring in History Education-Interest

Olivia Corey of Loganville (30052), majoring in History Education-Interest

Opemipo Ayorinde of Loganville (30052), majoring in Information Technology

Mia Williams of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Zoey Richardson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Diamond Charles of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

