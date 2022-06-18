Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2022 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2022)– Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:

Andy Shaw of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Brandon Campbell of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Management

Simone McKibben of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture

Blake Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Cameron Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Tylan Lee of Monroe (30655), majoring in Public Relations

Taylor Maddox of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Ethan Thomas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design

Dominique Cousar of Loganville (30052), majoring in Transient Undergraduate

Aja Kimbrough of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Nick Peck of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management

Asha Butler of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation

Amber Casper of Monroe (30655), majoring in Digital Animation

Cade Shelton of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance

Rasul Moore of Loganville (30052), majoring in Software Engineering

Harrison Brown of Loganville (30052), majoring in Software Engineering

Savannah Johnson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing

Cole Rogers of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest

Xavier Ayres of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance

Dawson Worthington of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Civil Engineering

Samuel Haas of Monroe (30655), majoring in Integrative Studies

Cymone Parker of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Jared Wilson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting-Interest

Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Digital Animation

Harrison Lloyd of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management

Faith Steele of Monroe (30656), majoring in Finance-Interest

Andrea Petrova of Monroe (30655), majoring in Psychology

Abby Langston of Monroe (30655), majoring in Art

Emma Musgrove of Monroe (30655), majoring in Psychology

Maia Worrell-Whyte of Loganville (30052), majoring in English

Suhani Rama of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Jasmine Forrester of Monroe (30655), majoring in Marketing-Interest

Emma Ray of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture

Symia Pressley of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Miles Valeska of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Rebeca Ortiz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture

Anna Starnes of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest

Gabe Cafici-Rivera of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice

Kobi Worthington of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Modern Language & Culture

Laura Jones of Social Circle (30025), majoring in History Education-Interest

Yesenia Montero Cucuzza of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology

Taylor Echols of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Jada Maylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology

