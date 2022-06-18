Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2022 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/14/2022)– Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:
- Andy Shaw of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Brandon Campbell of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Management
- Simone McKibben of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture
- Blake Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Cameron Jakubiszak of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Tylan Lee of Monroe (30655), majoring in Public Relations
- Taylor Maddox of Loganville (30052), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ethan Thomas of Loganville (30052), majoring in Interactive Design
- Dominique Cousar of Loganville (30052), majoring in Transient Undergraduate
- Aja Kimbrough of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Nick Peck of Loganville (30052), majoring in Construction Management
- Asha Butler of Loganville (30052), majoring in Digital Animation
- Amber Casper of Monroe (30655), majoring in Digital Animation
- Cade Shelton of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance
- Rasul Moore of Loganville (30052), majoring in Software Engineering
- Harrison Brown of Loganville (30052), majoring in Software Engineering
- Savannah Johnson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing
- Cole Rogers of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Xavier Ayres of Loganville (30052), majoring in Finance
- Dawson Worthington of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Civil Engineering
- Samuel Haas of Monroe (30655), majoring in Integrative Studies
- Cymone Parker of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Jared Wilson of Loganville (30052), majoring in Accounting-Interest
- Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Digital Animation
- Harrison Lloyd of Loganville (30052), majoring in Management
- Faith Steele of Monroe (30656), majoring in Finance-Interest
- Andrea Petrova of Monroe (30655), majoring in Psychology
- Abby Langston of Monroe (30655), majoring in Art
- Emma Musgrove of Monroe (30655), majoring in Psychology
- Maia Worrell-Whyte of Loganville (30052), majoring in English
- Suhani Rama of Monroe (30655), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jasmine Forrester of Monroe (30655), majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Emma Ray of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture
- Symia Pressley of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Miles Valeska of Monroe (30655), majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Rebeca Ortiz of Loganville (30052), majoring in Architecture
- Anna Starnes of Loganville (30052), majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
- Gabe Cafici-Rivera of Loganville (30052), majoring in Criminal Justice
- Kobi Worthington of Social Circle (30025), majoring in Modern Language & Culture
- Laura Jones of Social Circle (30025), majoring in History Education-Interest
- Yesenia Montero Cucuzza of Loganville (30052), majoring in Biology
- Taylor Echols of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
- Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville (30052), majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jada Maylor of Loganville (30052), majoring in Psychology
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 6 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
