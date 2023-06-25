Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/22/2023)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,100 students named to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:

Atiyyah Sanders of Loganville, majoring in Elementary Education

Alex Rogers of Loganville, majoring in Finance

Tyler Favors of Monroe, majoring in Information Systems

Michael James of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest

Kal-El Allen of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest

Blaine Casey of Monroe, majoring in Marketing

Kezia Kum of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest

Connor Pursley of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest

Napoleon Srey of Loganville, majoring in Marketing

Aaliyah Anglin of Loganville, majoring in Accounting

Jared Wilson of Loganville, majoring in Accounting

Connor Howard of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship

Harrison Lloyd of Loganville, majoring in Management

James McQuilkin of Monroe, majoring in Management-Interest

Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville, majoring in Management

Matthew Peay of Loganville, majoring in Hospitality Management-Interest

Blake Russell of Loganville, majoring in Management-Interest

Brynne Steigerwalt of Loganville, majoring in Management

Riley Stone of Loganville, majoring in Management-Interest

Taylor Watkins of Loganville, majoring in Entrepreneurship

Simone McKibben of Loganville, majoring in Architecture

Jhavon Simon of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

James Woolsey of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Opemipo Ayorinde of Loganville, majoring in Information Technology

Rick Watson of Monroe, majoring in Computer Game Design & Development

John Colvin of Loganville, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Noah Wilson of Monroe, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Cole Gilleland of Social Circle, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Garrett Kirby of Monroe, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

James Maddox of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Gerardo Rocha-Guerrero of Monroe, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Trinesha Brown of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Jonathan Dupree of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management

Jacob Johnson of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management

Kameron O’Rourke of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Morgan Richardson of Loganville, majoring in Integrated Health Science

Whitney Akinbami of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Dania Estrada of Loganville, majoring in Nursing

Eric Evans of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Suhani Rama of Monroe, majoring in Nursing

Ethan Ramos of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Jamia Wingard of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Seaerra Crum of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Tamyra Little of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Dylan Riebau of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Hannah Starling of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Kamari Edwards of Monroe, majoring in Art

Aja Kimbrough of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation

Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle, majoring in Digital Animation

Angela Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation

Laura Jones of Social Circle, majoring in History Education

Richard Robertson of Loganville, majoring in History Education-Interest

Kiara Brotherton of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Elon Haynes of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Noah King of Social Circle, majoring in Psychology

Nzuzi Mabumbi of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Lavonna Maxwell of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Tamiaya Threatt of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Tela Eells of Monroe, majoring in Media & Entertainment

Kidus Girma of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Katherine Schomburger of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment

Donald Valeska of Monroe, majoring in Media & Entertainment

Morgen Howard of Monroe, majoring in Political Science

Kevin Kiser of Loganville, majoring in Political Science

TeYon Page of Loganville, majoring in Political Science

Niangi Nzuzi of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice

Armahn Turk of Loganville, majoring in Sociology



