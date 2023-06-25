Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/22/2023)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,100 students named to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:
- Atiyyah Sanders of Loganville, majoring in Elementary Education
- Alex Rogers of Loganville, majoring in Finance
- Tyler Favors of Monroe, majoring in Information Systems
- Michael James of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Kal-El Allen of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Blaine Casey of Monroe, majoring in Marketing
- Kezia Kum of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Connor Pursley of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Napoleon Srey of Loganville, majoring in Marketing
- Aaliyah Anglin of Loganville, majoring in Accounting
- Jared Wilson of Loganville, majoring in Accounting
- Connor Howard of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Harrison Lloyd of Loganville, majoring in Management
- James McQuilkin of Monroe, majoring in Management-Interest
- Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Matthew Peay of Loganville, majoring in Hospitality Management-Interest
- Blake Russell of Loganville, majoring in Management-Interest
- Brynne Steigerwalt of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Riley Stone of Loganville, majoring in Management-Interest
- Taylor Watkins of Loganville, majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Simone McKibben of Loganville, majoring in Architecture
- Jhavon Simon of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- James Woolsey of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Opemipo Ayorinde of Loganville, majoring in Information Technology
- Rick Watson of Monroe, majoring in Computer Game Design & Development
- John Colvin of Loganville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Noah Wilson of Monroe, majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Cole Gilleland of Social Circle, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Garrett Kirby of Monroe, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- James Maddox of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Gerardo Rocha-Guerrero of Monroe, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Ricardo Velazquez of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Trinesha Brown of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Jonathan Dupree of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management
- Jacob Johnson of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management
- Kameron O’Rourke of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Morgan Richardson of Loganville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Whitney Akinbami of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Caitlin Alvarez of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Dania Estrada of Loganville, majoring in Nursing
- Eric Evans of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Suhani Rama of Monroe, majoring in Nursing
- Ethan Ramos of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Jamia Wingard of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Seaerra Crum of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Tamyra Little of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Dylan Riebau of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Hannah Starling of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Kamari Edwards of Monroe, majoring in Art
- Aja Kimbrough of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation
- Kaitlin Morton of Social Circle, majoring in Digital Animation
- Angela Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Digital Animation
- Laura Jones of Social Circle, majoring in History Education
- Richard Robertson of Loganville, majoring in History Education-Interest
- Kiara Brotherton of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Elon Haynes of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Noah King of Social Circle, majoring in Psychology
- Nzuzi Mabumbi of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Lavonna Maxwell of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Tamiaya Threatt of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Tela Eells of Monroe, majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Kidus Girma of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Katherine Schomburger of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Donald Valeska of Monroe, majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Morgen Howard of Monroe, majoring in Political Science
- Kevin Kiser of Loganville, majoring in Political Science
- TeYon Page of Loganville, majoring in Political Science
- Niangi Nzuzi of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice
- Armahn Turk of Loganville, majoring in Sociology
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 43,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
