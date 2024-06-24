Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2024 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/21/2024)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2024 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from your area earning Spring 2024 Dean’s List honors are:
- Katelyn Eberly of Monroe, majoring in Middle Grades Education
- Preston Lee of Loganville, majoring in Finance
- Akossiwa Aholou of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity
- Tristen Combs of Monroe, majoring in Cybersecurity
- Michael James of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
- Nathaneal Kumi of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity
- Robert Williams of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity
- Anaya Avant of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
- Andy Jacoby of Social Circle, majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
- Aaliyah Anglin of Loganville, majoring in Accounting
- Jared Wilson of Loganville, majoring in Accounting
- Samantha Brito of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Connor Howard of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship
- Harrison Lloyd of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Jessica Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Abigail Phillips of Good Hope, majoring in Management
- Blake Russell of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Rico Sheats of Social Circle, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
- Savannah Smith of Loganville, majoring in Management
- Emma Ray of Loganville, majoring in Architecture
- Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville, majoring in Construction Management
- Esther Enohnyaket of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Ese Thaddeus of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science
- Joshua Thompson of Loganville, majoring in Information Technology
- Andres Villanueva of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering
- Dawson Worthington of Social Circle, majoring in Civil Engineering
- Chase Peppers of Good Hope, majoring in Computer Engineering
- Logan Guy of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Matthew Bartram of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Nicholas Maunder of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Darryl Wiltz of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- John Wanek of Social Circle, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
- Molly Burton of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management
- Chloe Statia of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Naala Taylor of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
- Madison Blackwell of Loganville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
- Seema Alighanbari of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Samuel Buckner of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Deyanna Ellsworth-Jordan of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Gabrielle Fagan of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Lashanah Johnson of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Josephine Pavlich of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Genesis Stone of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Ciara Temple of Social Circle, majoring in Nursing-Interest
- Mia Williams of Loganville, majoring in Nursing
- Chukwuamaka Alonu of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Zoe Belyeu of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Italo Chang Copello of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Raeyonna Colon of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Seaerra Crum of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Hannah Starling of Loganville, majoring in Biology
- Nylah Carter of Loganville, majoring in Biochemistry
- Benita Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Chemistry
- Luis Arguello of Monroe, majoring in Music Education-Interest
- Farryn Davis of Loganville, majoring in Undeclared – Arts
- Abigail Langston of Monroe, majoring in Art
- Kaylee Perry-Manning of Loganville, majoring in Art
- Ashlee McNeill of Loganville, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
- Neria Jones of Loganville, majoring in Dual Enrollment Program
- Zoe Lifsey of Monroe, majoring in Anthropology
- Laura Jones of Social Circle, majoring in History Education
- Elon Haynes of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Nia Lindo of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Jessica Oglesby of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Autumn Roussel of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Lillian Williams of Loganville, majoring in Psychology
- Della Couch of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Kidus Girma of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment
- Anna Starnes of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
- Kevin Kiser of Loganville, majoring in Political Science
- Nariah Bowie of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice
- Amberley Davis of Good Hope, majoring in Sociology
- Kevin Hooks of Monroe, majoring in Criminal Justice
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 45,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2). For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.
