Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2024 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (06/21/2024)– Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2024 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from your area earning Spring 2024 Dean’s List honors are:

Katelyn Eberly of Monroe, majoring in Middle Grades Education

Preston Lee of Loganville, majoring in Finance

Akossiwa Aholou of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity

Tristen Combs of Monroe, majoring in Cybersecurity

Michael James of Loganville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest

Nathaneal Kumi of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity

Robert Williams of Loganville, majoring in Cybersecurity

Anaya Avant of Loganville, majoring in Marketing-Interest

Andy Jacoby of Social Circle, majoring in Professional Sales-Interest

Aaliyah Anglin of Loganville, majoring in Accounting

Jared Wilson of Loganville, majoring in Accounting

Samantha Brito of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest

Connor Howard of Monroe, majoring in Entrepreneurship

Harrison Lloyd of Loganville, majoring in Management

Jessica Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Management

Abigail Phillips of Good Hope, majoring in Management

Blake Russell of Loganville, majoring in Management

Rico Sheats of Social Circle, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest

Savannah Smith of Loganville, majoring in Management

Emma Ray of Loganville, majoring in Architecture

Abidan Marban-Camarillo of Loganville, majoring in Construction Management

Esther Enohnyaket of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Ese Thaddeus of Loganville, majoring in Computer Science

Joshua Thompson of Loganville, majoring in Information Technology

Andres Villanueva of Loganville, majoring in Civil Engineering

Dawson Worthington of Social Circle, majoring in Civil Engineering

Chase Peppers of Good Hope, majoring in Computer Engineering

Logan Guy of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology

Matthew Bartram of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Nicholas Maunder of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Darryl Wiltz of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

John Wanek of Social Circle, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering

Molly Burton of Loganville, majoring in Sport Management

Chloe Statia of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Naala Taylor of Loganville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest

Madison Blackwell of Loganville, majoring in Integrated Health Science

Seema Alighanbari of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Samuel Buckner of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Deyanna Ellsworth-Jordan of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Gabrielle Fagan of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Lashanah Johnson of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Josephine Pavlich of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Genesis Stone of Loganville, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Ciara Temple of Social Circle, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Mia Williams of Loganville, majoring in Nursing

Chukwuamaka Alonu of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Zoe Belyeu of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Italo Chang Copello of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Raeyonna Colon of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Seaerra Crum of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Hannah Starling of Loganville, majoring in Biology

Nylah Carter of Loganville, majoring in Biochemistry

Benita Okafor of Loganville, majoring in Chemistry

Luis Arguello of Monroe, majoring in Music Education-Interest

Farryn Davis of Loganville, majoring in Undeclared – Arts

Abigail Langston of Monroe, majoring in Art

Kaylee Perry-Manning of Loganville, majoring in Art

Ashlee McNeill of Loganville, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies

Neria Jones of Loganville, majoring in Dual Enrollment Program

Zoe Lifsey of Monroe, majoring in Anthropology

Laura Jones of Social Circle, majoring in History Education

Elon Haynes of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Nia Lindo of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Jessica Oglesby of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Autumn Roussel of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Lillian Williams of Loganville, majoring in Psychology

Della Couch of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Kidus Girma of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment

Anna Starnes of Loganville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Kevin Kiser of Loganville, majoring in Political Science

Nariah Bowie of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice

Amberley Davis of Good Hope, majoring in Sociology

Kevin Hooks of Monroe, majoring in Criminal Justice

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 45,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2). For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

