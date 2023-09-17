Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Summer 2023 Dean’s List

KENNESAW, GA (09/14/2023)– Kennesaw State congratulates the 982 Owls named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Summer 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:

Alexander Stampelos of Loganville, majoring in International Business

Harrison Lloyd of Loganville, majoring in Management

Ginnifer Moreland of Loganville, majoring in Management

Brynne Steigerwalt of Loganville, majoring in Management

Christopher Layson of Monroe, majoring in Information Technology

Derin Saj of Loganville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology

Janique Clark of Loganville, majoring in Integrated Health Science

Olivia Spurlock of Monroe, majoring in Nursing

